Caufield notched two goals in Saturday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Caufield found the back of the net with his two shots in this game, finding the twine in the second and third periods. He's been one of Montreal's most productive players this season, with 12 goals and 18 total points in 15 games, but he's riding a productive stretch of four multi-point performances in the Canadiens' last seven outings.