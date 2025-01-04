Caufield scored a goal and took seven shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Caufield has been playing at a high level in recent days and managed to find the back of the net for the third time across his last four outings. Furthermore, he's cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 10 games, tallying 10 points (three goals, seven helpers) in that stretch.
