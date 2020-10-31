Caufield and the University of Wisconsin are scheduled to open the collegiate season Nov. 13 against the University of Minnesota, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Caufield, the Canadiens' first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall) in 2019, returns to school for his sophomore season. With no set date for the NHL to begin its season, collegiate prospects in the USA can grab attention. Caufield led the Badgers with 36 points and 19 goals while scoring on 13.6 percent of his shots during his freshman season.