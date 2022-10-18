Caufield scored a goal on five shots and had two hits over 20:05 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Caufield finished off a brilliant feed from Jonathan Drouin, scoring from the left faceoff circle with 2:20 left to play and sending the game into overtime. It was the third goal of the season for Caufield, who has responded to coaches telling him to shoot more. The second-year forward leads Montreal with 16 shots over four games.