Caufield separated his shoulder twice this season, once before Christmas versus Dallas and finally versus Nashville on Jan. 12, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Caufield managed to play five more games after the Predators contest before the Canadiens shut him down for the season. He was able to pop his shoulder back into place both times, but it was eventually determined that Caufield would require season-ending surgery. The surgery will occur Feb. 1 as final details are still being sorted out. Caufield had already set a career high in goals with 26 and had 36 points in 46 games. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September.