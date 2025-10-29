Caufield scored twice on five shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Caufield set the Canadiens' franchise record for overtime goals with his 11th game-winner past regulation time. This was also his fourth multi-goal game of the season. The 24-year-old has nine tallies, four assists, 31 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-7 rating across 11 appearances. Caufield has regularly been worth the price of admission this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up with his first 40-goal campaign by the end of 2025-26.