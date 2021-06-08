Caufield notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets in Game 4.

Nick Suzuki found Caufield at the right circle, and he then distributed to Tyler Toffoli for the game-winning goal. The 20-year-old Caufield racked up three assists in four games versus the Jets. He's up to four helpers, 22 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through nine playoff outings. The Wisconsin native should get plenty of chances to contribute as long as he's in a top-six role.