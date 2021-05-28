Caufield registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Caufield worked a give-and-go with goal-scorer Nick Suzuki in the first minute of overtime. The assist was Caufield's first career postseason point. The 20-year-old winger has added six shots on net and a minus-2 rating through three playoff appearances after recording five points in 10 regular-season outings.