Caufield picked up a power-play assist and had the only successful attempt in the shootout during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

After helping to set up Juraj Slafkovsky for Montreal's first goal midway through the second period, Caufield opened the shootout by going five-hole on Eric Comrie. The assist extended Caufield's point streak to nine games, a hot streak in which he's racked up two goals and 11 points.