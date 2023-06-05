Caufield (shoulder) agreed to terms on an eight-year, $62.8 million contract with Montreal on Monday.

Caufield -- who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason -- has tied himself to the Habs through the 2030-31 season. In his first three years in the NHL, the Wisconsin native racked up 53 goals and 31 assists in 123 contests (.68 points per game). The winger will enter the upcoming campaign fresh off shoulder surgery but should still feature on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.