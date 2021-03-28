Caufield signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Saturday.

Caufield's contract begins in the 2020-21 season. The University of Wisconsin product scored 30 goals and added 22 assists in 31 contests during the college season. He'll need to serve a quarantine upon entering Quebec. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Caufield will report to AHL Laval to begin his pro career. The 20-year-old winger's small stature (5-foot-7, 165 pounds) likely indicates he'll need some time in the minors before making an NHL impact.