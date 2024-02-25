Caufield logged an assist and four shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

Caufield fired a cross-ice pass to a streaking Nick Suzuki, who beat Nico Daws short-side to put Montreal up, 2-1, midway through the second period. The assist snapped a three-game point drought for Caufield, who has a career-high 27 helpers over 58 games.