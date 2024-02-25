Caufield logged an assist and four shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
Caufield fired a cross-ice pass to a streaking Nick Suzuki, who beat Nico Daws short-side to put Montreal up, 2-1, midway through the second period. The assist snapped a three-game point drought for Caufield, who has a career-high 27 helpers over 58 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Snaps scoreless run•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Begins new streak•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Extends career-high point streak•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Points in 10 straight•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Career-best, nine-game streak•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Stays hot in Thursday's win•