Caufield registered an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.
Caufield had the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's second-period marker. The 20-year-old Caufield had been held off the scoresheet through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. The young winger is up to 10 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 18 playoff appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Tallies in win Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores again in Game 5•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Cashes in on breakaway•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Nabs helper Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Nets lone goal on power play•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Sets up overtime winner•