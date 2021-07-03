Caufield registered an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Caufield had the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's second-period marker. The 20-year-old Caufield had been held off the scoresheet through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. The young winger is up to 10 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 18 playoff appearances.