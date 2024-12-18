Caufield had two assists, one on the power-play and one at even strength, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sabres. He also had two shots on net.

Caufield, who logged his eighth multi-point game of the season, extended a point streak to three games, during which he has four assists. Outside of one four-game point-less stretch, the forward has not gone more than one game without hitting the scoresheet. He's up to 29 points (nine on the power play) over 31 outings.