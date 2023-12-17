Caufield scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot over 18:57 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Montreal's top line pressed behind the New York goal with Juraj Slafkovsky forcing a turnover that led to Nick Suzuki feeding Caufield alone in the slot. The tally, Caufield's first in eight games, was part of a second-period explosion that saw the offensively challenged Canadiens score four times. Caufield appears to have heeded the call of head coach Martin St. Louis, who said the forward needs to get to the net more to snap a scoring slump. Caufield has eight goals and 13 assists over 30 games.