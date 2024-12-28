Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.
Caufield got behind Aaron Ekblad and redirected a feed from Juraj Slafkovsky for Montreal's final goal. The tally snapped a seven-game goal drought for Caufield, who did have seven assists during that stretch. He remains Montreal goal leader with 18 tallies over 35 outings.
