Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Caufield got behind Aaron Ekblad and redirected a feed from Juraj Slafkovsky for Montreal's final goal. The tally snapped a seven-game goal drought for Caufield, who did have seven assists during that stretch. He remains Montreal goal leader with 18 tallies over 35 outings.

