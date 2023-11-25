Caufield scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks on Friday.

Caufield ended a six-game goal drought with a third-period wrist shot from the right circle early in the third period of the game. It tied the game and ultimately forced overtime and the shootout. Caufield has just six goals this season, but he also has a whopping 80 shots. His 7.5 shooting percentage is well below his 12.9 career average, so expect the world to rebalance soon and his goal totals to go up.