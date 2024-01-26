Caufield produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Only two of the seven goals in the game came at even strength, and Caufield had a hand in both of them, deking Semyon Varlamov out of his shorts in the first period before helping set up Sean Monahan for the game-winner late in the third. Caufield has gotten onto the scoresheet in eight straight games, piling up six goals and 11 points over that stretch, and the 23-year-old is just five points shy of tying his career high for a season with 43.