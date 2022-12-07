Caufield scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Caufield tallied in the second period for his third goal in the last four games. The winger is up to 15 markers, 24 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 26 contests overall. His strong offense makes him a fixture on the Canadiens' top line.
