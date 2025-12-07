Caufield scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 2-1 shootout win over Toronto. He also scored in the tiebreaker.

Caufield's goal extended his point streak to 10 games and 12 points (three goals, nine assists). The slippery sniper is on a career pace with 15 goals and 15 assists in 27 games. His previous career mark came last season with 37 goals and 70 points in 83 contests. It's important to note, though, that Caufield's 20.3 shooting percentage is significantly above his career 13.2 mark and well above the 15.4 he put up last season. He may be able to sustain it, but it will take some luck.