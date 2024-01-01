Caufield scored a goal on four shots and blocked a shot over 23:11 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Nick Suzuki and Caufield hounded Steven Stamkos in the Lightning zone, forcing a turnover that Caufield converted into an unassisted goal to open the scoring. It was the second consecutive game with a goal for Caufield, who has 10 tallies in 36 games.