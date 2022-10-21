Caufield scored a goal on four shots and finished plus-2 over 13:13 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Caufield scored unassisted after being gifted the puck when Clayton Keller's pass caromed off the skate of Lawson Crouse, setting up Montreal's second goal in the first five minutes of the game. It was the team-leading fourth goal for Caulfield, who has struck twice in two games -- both wins. He leads the Canadiens in goals and shots (20).