Caufield scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres in Game 4.

Caufield has three points, all on the power play, over the last two games. He's starting to get more involved on offense after enduring a five-game slump from Game 5 of the first round to Game 2 of the second round. The 25-year-old winger has earned all of his offense (three goals, four assists) with the man advantage this postseason while adding 24 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-6 rating over 11 appearances.