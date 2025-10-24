Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Strikes twice in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield scored two goals on five shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.
This was Caufield's third multi-goal game of the season. He had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, but the 24-year-old often doesn't stay quiet for long as part of the Canadiens' highly effective top line and first power-play unit. Caufield is up to seven goals, three assists, 26 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-5 rating across nine appearances this season.
