Caufield scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Penguins.
Caufield evened the game at two just 49 seconds into the second period. The Penguins challenged the goal as Kirby Dach was involved in a position battle, but the goal was upheld on review. It was a big night for Montreal's top line, which put together five points. The goal was the ninth for Caufield, who tops the Canadiens by a wide margin with 60 shots through 15 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Chips in two assists Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Nets fifth goal•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Strikes again•