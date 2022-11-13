Caufield scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Penguins.

Caufield evened the game at two just 49 seconds into the second period. The Penguins challenged the goal as Kirby Dach was involved in a position battle, but the goal was upheld on review. It was a big night for Montreal's top line, which put together five points. The goal was the ninth for Caufield, who tops the Canadiens by a wide margin with 60 shots through 15 games.