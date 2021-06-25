Caufield scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Caufield restored a lead for the Canadiens at 9:36 of the second period. The 20-year-old winger was a force in the Stanley Cup Semifinals with four goals and an assist in six games. He's produced nine points, 39 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 15 playoff outings overall. He'll likely continue to see top-six usage with power-play time in the Stanley Cup Finals.