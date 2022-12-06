Caufield scored a goal in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Caufield struck at 7:49 of the first period to open the scoring. The 21-year-old winger has two goals in his last three games as he starts to get his offense back on track after a quiet stretch. For the season, he's up to 14 tallies, 23 points, 90 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 25 contests.