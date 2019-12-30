Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Tallies OT winner in WJC action
Caufield scored in overtime to help Team USA to a 4-3 victory over the Czech Republic at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Monday.
It took four games, but "Goal Caufield" is finally on the board. Caufield finished off a beautiful give-and-go with University of Wisconsin teammate and Los Angeles prospect Alex Turcotte for the victory. Caufield has had very few offensive looks throughout the course of the tournament, but hopefully Monday's OT winner gets his going as the United States heads into the medal round.
