Caufield struck the back of the net on a Montreal power-play in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Caufield's power-play goal was the first of five goals scored in the second period. The 24-year-old winger's performance Saturday raised his season totals to 29 goals, 54 points and 176 shots on net in 60 games this season. His goal on Saturday helped him set a new career-high in goals, passing the total of 28 that he set a season ago. Not playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off has paid dividends for the former first-rounder as he has scored three goals in his past four games. With over 20 games left this season, Caufield is set to challenge the 70-point mark for the first time in his career and is an exciting player to watch in the future of fantasy hockey.