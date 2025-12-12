Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Third goal in four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufleld scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Caufield scored for the third time in four games, He extended the lead to 3-0 on a power play at the mid-point of the second period from below the goal line that went in off Tristan Jarry's skate. It was Caufield's 17th goal of the season. That puts him in a seven-way tie for ninth in the NHL.
