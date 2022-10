Caufield scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-4 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Caufield has seven goals and three assists in nine games. And he now sits in a six-way tie with Steven Stamkos, David Pastrnak and Andrei Svechnikov for second on the NHL goal scorer's list. Caufield is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak and he has points in seven of nine games so far.