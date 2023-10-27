Caufield scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

It was a huge night for the 22-year-old star, as he led the Habs with eight shots on net and made his last one count, snapping the puck top shelf past a screened Elvis Merzlikins inside the final minute of OT. Caufield has found the scoresheet in six of seven games to begin the season, racking up four goals and nine points -- including a goal and five points with the man advantage. The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft appears to be on his way to a breakout campaign.