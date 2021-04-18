Caufield joined the Canadiens on their current road trip, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Caufield, Montreal's first-round pick in 2019, was promoted to the taxi squad Friday and will get a chance to be around the NHLers for the next five games. Being around the Habs may be all he can do. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme explained the team can't make any roster changes because of salary-cap restrictions. The coach also explained there are recall rules that make it difficult for Montreal to add him: "It's not only salary-cap wise. It's the number of recalls and we used three to play against Toronto (last Monday). We don't have much left." Caufield had three goals and an assist in two games for AHL Laval before the organization added him to the taxi squad.