Caufield scored a goal on four shots and had two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Caufield started Montreal's comeback from a 2-0 deficit late in the second period. Set up in his office in the left faceoff circle Suzuki one-timed a feed from Nick Suzuki for his team-leading 19th tally of the season. It was Caufield's second goal in the last three games.