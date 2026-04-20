Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two assists in Game 1 overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield delivered two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay in in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Caufield had two shots, two hits and one block, and he spent most of the 5-on-5 play under the wet blanket of Anthony Cirelli's line. Expect the Bolts to continue to try to smother him and his line mates, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. But the NHL's second-best regular-season sniper (51 goals) will find a way to tickle the twine soon enough.
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