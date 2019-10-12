Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two goals in collegiate debut

Playing in his first collegiate game Friday, Caufield scored twice in the University of Wisconsin's 5-3 loss to Boston College.

The sample size is obviously small, but as expected, it appears Caufield will have no issues racking up goals at the collegiate level. The all-time leader in goals scored at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Caufield is one of the NHL's very best offensive prospects and a legitimate building block in all dynasty leagues. It's more likely than not that the 2019 15th overall selection is playing in Montreal a year from now.