Caufield scored twice Saturday in a 9-2 loss to Washington.

His first was a one-timer from the left face-off circle during a 4-on-3 power play in the second. It was his 20th goal of the season. The second came later that frame when he stole the puck from the Caps' Lars Eller and beat Charlie Lindgren on a breakaway. Caufield (37 games) is the first Canadiens player to score 20 goals in 37 or fewer games since Martin Rucinsky (37) and Brian Savage (37) each did it in 1995-96.