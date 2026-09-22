Caufield notched two goals, including the OT winner, and placed four shots on net in Monday's 3-2 overtime preseason win against Ottawa.

Caufield took over down the stretch, scoring the game-tying goal with just over nine minutes remaining before burying the OT winner just past the left post on a shot from distance. The 25-year-old winger's multi-goal night helped him pick up right where he left off, as he posted 51 tallies in 2025-26, with 12 of those being game-winning scores. Caufield has developed into one of the league's best goalscorers and will likely carry a 50-goal ceiling headed into the 2026-27 campaign.