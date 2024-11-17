Caufield picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's the second time in three games that Caufield has produced multiple points, although those are his only points so far in November through seven contests. The 23-year-old only has three helpers in 18 appearances this season, but his 12 goals puts him on pace to shatter the career-high 28 he pocketed in 2023-24.