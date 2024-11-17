Caufield picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
It's the second time in three games that Caufield has produced multiple points, although those are his only points so far in November through seven contests. The 23-year-old only has three helpers in 18 appearances this season, but his 12 goals puts him on pace to shatter the career-high 28 he pocketed in 2023-24.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Nets two power-play goals Monday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores 10th goal of season•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Nets power-play goal in win•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Tallies in win•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Lights lamp twice in shootout loss•