Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two-point effort against Flames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Calgary.
The 25-year-old winger helped set up Alexandre Texier for the game's opening tally early in the second period before wrapping up the scoring himself early in the third. Caufield has been a consistent contributor for the Habs this season -- his longest point drought is just two games, and through 43 contests he's delivered 21 goals and 42 points as he remains on pace for a career-best campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Reaches 20-goal, 40-point marks•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two points against Panthers•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Pots power-play tally•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Third goal in four games•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Point streak goes up to 11•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Streak at 10 games and 12 points•