Caufield scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

The 25-year-old winger helped set up Alexandre Texier for the game's opening tally early in the second period before wrapping up the scoring himself early in the third. Caufield has been a consistent contributor for the Habs this season -- his longest point drought is just two games, and through 43 contests he's delivered 21 goals and 42 points as he remains on pace for a career-best campaign.