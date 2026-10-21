Caufield produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Both points came in the second period as Montreal built a 3-1 lead, but it slipped away late thanks to some untimely penalties. Caufield has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and through nine contests to begin the season he's collected six goals and eight points. There's plenty of meat left on the bone for the 25-year-old winger as well as he has just one point, an assist, on the power play so far after racking up 11 goals and 29 points with the man advantage in 2025-26.