Caufield recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. He also recorded three shots on goal, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating.

Caufield has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last eight appearances, with the lone one being the 1-0 loss to Calgary on Saturday. The winger has nine points in eight contests, with six goals and three helpers since the regular season resumed following the 4 Nations break. He's already established a new career-high mark in goals with 32 and is on pace to post a new personal best in points as well.