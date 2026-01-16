Caufield had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres. He fired five shots.

Caufeld has 22 goals and 45 points (140 shots) in 48 games this season. But 12 of those goals (six assists) came in his first 15 games. Yes, that means that the sniper has just 10 snipes in the next 33 games. And he doesn't have a multi-goal game since Nov. 8. At some point, Caufield is bound to explode with goals, although 33 games is a long time.