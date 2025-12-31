Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two points against Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Florida.
Both points came late in the third period as the Canadiens made a dramatic comeback from a 2-0 deficit. Caufield got onto the scoresheet in 12 of 15 games during December, producing five goals and 13 points on the month, and on the season he remains on pace for his first career 80-point campaign.
