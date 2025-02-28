Caufield scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Sharks.

It was Caufield's fifth GWG of the season, and the tally gave him 28 goals on the campaign, tying his career high. The 24-year-old winger has gotten onto the scoresheet in all three games since the 4 Nations Face-Off, and on the season he's accumulated 53 points in 59 appearances, putting him on pace to reach 70 points for the first time.