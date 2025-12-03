Caufield collected two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

The 24-year-old winger helped set up tallies by Juraj Slafkovsky in the first period and Nick Suzuki in the second, but Montreal couldn't get anything going at even strength. Caufield extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which he's piled up two goals and 10 points, including three power-play helpers.