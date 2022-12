Caufield skated on the second line in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. He had three shots on goal over 16:33 of ice time in the loss.

Caufield, normally part of the top line, was added to the second line while struggling wingers Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin bookended Nick Suzuki on the top line. It's unclear if the alignment will stick when the Canadiens return from their holiday break Wednesday in Tampa against the Lightning.