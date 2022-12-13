Caufield (upper body) will be evaluated Tuesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Caufield was levelled by the Flames' Trevor Lewis during the second period of Monday's shootout win and did not return. Hickey's report mentions a sense of optimism regarding Caufield being able to make the trip to Ottawa for Wednesday's game against the Senators.
