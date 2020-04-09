Canadiens' Cole Fonstad: Keeps scoring in new WHL digs

Fonstad concluded his age-19 season with WHL Everett having recorded 74 points in 60 games. He also racked up a plus-39 rating.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Canadiens in 2018, Fonstad opened the 2019-20 campaign with Prince Albert for the fourth straight year before being traded to Everett nine games in. He co-led the Silvertips -- who were just a single point behind Portland for the top spot in the 22-team league when play was suspended -- in points with Bryce Kindopp, who recently signed an entry-level deal with Anaheim. It's important to note that Fonstad remains unsigned by the Habs, who would lose the rights to him should the parties not put pen to paper by the two-year deadline this June. That said, it's hard to imagine Montreal not doing what it can to sign the Saskatchewan native in the next couple of months.