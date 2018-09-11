Canadiens' Cole Fonstad: Returning to juniors
Fonstad will be sent back to WHL Prince Albert following the Habs' rookie camp.
Fonstad racked up an impressive 73 points in 72 games for the Raiders last season and could be poised to crack the 100-pont threshold. The 18-year-old -- who was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft -- could spend the 2019-20 campaign in juniors as well -- although if he does crack 100 points, he will more likely be brought into AHL Laval at a minimum.
